Pharma firms get one-month extension to submit declarations under UCPMP

The Department of Pharmaceuticals extends the deadline for pharma companies to file self-declarations, ensuring compliance with the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP)

PHARMA, MEDICINE
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
The Centre has extended the deadline for pharma company heads to submit their legal self-declarations under the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP). The declaration assures the government that companies will not engage in unethical marketing practices to promote their drugs.
 
In a circular dated July 31, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) granted pharma associations a one-month extension until August 31 to file the self-declaration undertaking. This undertaking must be signed by the executive head of the company, assuring compliance with the marketing practices code.
 
The signatory could be the Managing Director or the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.
 
Previously, these declarations were required to be submitted within two months after the end of every financial year, i.e., by June 30. The deadline was first extended to July 31 after some firms requested more time, citing difficulties in meeting the deadline. The deadline has now been further extended to August 31. 
 
The extension comes as a relief for these companies, as failure to meet the requirements would have led to government action.
 
The circular, reviewed by Business Standard, also instructed pharma companies to disclose their marketing expenditure according to UCPMP rules.
 
The UCPMP, launched in March 2024, aims to bring transparency and ensure ethical conduct by pharmaceutical companies in their marketing practices. The code prohibits firms from offering gifts, travel, hospitality, or monetary benefits to doctors in exchange for prescribing specific medicines.
 
While the code also bars pharma firms from providing free drug samples to individuals who are not qualified to prescribe them, it also regulates events, seminars, and workshops involving the pharmaceutical industry and doctors.
 
The UCPMP further mandates that these events be organized transparently, with details and expenses disclosed. 
 

Topics :PharmaPharma industryPharmaceutical companies

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

