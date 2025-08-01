Friday, August 01, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

Total income declined marginally to ₹849 crore for the first quarter as compared with ₹850 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing

gsk pharma

The drug firm had reported a net profit of ₹249 crore for the June quarter of the last fiscal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹279 crore for the June quarter.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of ₹249 crore for the June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income declined marginally to ₹849 crore for the first quarter as compared with ₹850 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"GSK continues to invest in its innovative portfolio and is on track to launch the much-awaited oncology assets, Jemperli and Zejula. By launching these assets in India, GSK is addressing a critical unmet need amid a rising cancer burden and limited access to advanced therapies," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar said. 

 

The company continues to invest in its innovative portfolio and is on track to launch the much-awaited oncology assets, Jemperli and Zejula, he added.

By launching these assets in India, GSK is addressing a critical unmet need amid a rising cancer burden and limited access to advanced therapies, Akshikar noted.

Jemperli (dostarlimab) is an immuno-oncology treatment for second-line dMMR endometrial cancer and Zejula (niraparib), is a PARP inhibitor indicated for advanced and recurrent ovarian cancer. Shares of the company were trading 8.22 per cent down at ₹2,898.40 apiece on BSE. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 15%; 1:5 stock split announced

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q1 results: Net profit surges 15% to ₹598 crore

MobiKwik

One MobiKwik Q1 loss widens to ₹42 cr as revenue falls 20.7% to ₹271 cr

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: ITC, Adani Power, Godrej Properties among 96 on Aug 1

Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani

Adani Enterprises Q1 net falls 50% to ₹734 crore; airport EBITDA up 61%

Topics : GSK Pharma Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon