Foreign tourist arrivals strongly correlated with travel search: RBI report

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monthly bulletin for May. There is a strong association between foreign tourist arrivals and their travel search volume index to India, as inbound tourism into the country is emerging as one of the key economic growth drivers, according to a report in thes (RBI) monthly bulletin for May.

ALSO READ: India's nights are heating up faster than days-76% population at risk Visits by foreign tourists to India, which dropped due to Covid-19 restrictions after March 2020, have seen a revival since November 2021. There was a significant increase in foreign tourists coming to India in 2023 compared to previous years, driven by the G20 Summit, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) events, leisure trips, and the return of business travellers. The ICC Cricket World Cup held in India also boosted tourism. Additionally, there was an increase in tourism in the first half of 2024.

According to the research paper, travel and tourism directly and indirectly created 76.17 million jobs in 2022–23, which accounted for 12.57 per cent of the total jobs created during the same period. Foreign exchange earnings from the tourism industry for 2023 reached ₹2.32 trillion, marking an increase of over 66 per cent compared to 2022.

“Furthermore, there exists a significant correlation between FTA and (GVA – Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to Broadcasting) GVA-THTCB for Q4 2020–21 to Q4 2023–24 (0.71), which supports the earlier argument that FTAs contribute directly and indirectly to GVA (Gross Value Added),” the research paper said. The views in the report are those of the authors and not of the central bank.

“Empirical results show a strong correlation between FTA for the current month and travel search volume index for the preceding five months,” the paper added.