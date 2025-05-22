Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre justifies revoking Celebi clearance, cites national security risk

The Indian government defended revoking Celebi's security clearance in court, citing national security concerns. Celebi claims the move was sudden, vague, and impacts jobs and investor confidence

Delhi High Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the HC bench that in situations involving national security, it may not be practical for the government to provide a prior hearing or disclose reasons before taking action. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

The central government has defended its decision to revoke the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services Private Limited, citing national security concerns during a hearing before the Delhi High Court on Thursday (May 22).
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government’s action was based on sensitive security considerations involving Celebi’s access to critical airport infrastructure and VIP passenger information.
 
“This is not a carte blanche or a ‘brahmastra’ that halts everything. Judicial review is available. If your lordships find the decision to be cavalier, the Court can certainly intervene,” Mehta told the bench, according to LiveLaw.
 

Security rationale and legal compliance

The Centre argued that preemptive disclosure or prior hearing is not always possible in matters concerning national security.
 
“In cases of national security, either we act or we don’t. There is no middle ground,” Mehta said, referencing Supreme Court jurisprudence that exempts such cases from the usual requirements of natural justice. 

He further explained that Rule 12 of the Aircraft Security Rules, 2023, was followed. The rule permits the Director General of Civil Aviation Security to cancel security clearance if it is necessary for civil aviation or national security, or if clearance terms are violated.
 
According to Mehta, Celebi had submitted a representation, which was reviewed before issuing the cancellation order the next day.
 
“A representation made and considered before action is substantial compliance with natural justice. Rule 12 is directory, not mandatory,” Mehta said. He argued that even if it were mandatory, the government had complied adequately.
 
Earlier this week, the government had told the court it could not disclose the reasons for revocation, citing potential harm to India’s sovereignty and strategic interests. The Centre also submitted a sealed envelope with classified documents to the judge. The case will resume on Friday.

Celebi challenges government’s decision

Celebi has petitioned the Delhi High Court, alleging that the sudden and unexplained cancellation of its security clearance jeopardises jobs and investor sentiment.
 
Quoting its plea, Reuters reported: “The order fails to disclose any specific or substantive reason except for a vague and general reference to ‘national security’... It provides no reasons or justification.”
 
The company noted that it employs nearly 3,800 workers and that although its shareholders are based in Turkey, a majority of control lies with entities not of Turkish origin or incorporation.   
 
Celebi currently provides ground handling services at airports in Delhi, Kerala, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa.

Diplomatic fallout and Turkish ties

The revocation came amid a diplomatic chill between India and Turkey, following Ankara’s open support for Pakistan during a recent conflict.
 
The incident triggered a public boycott of Turkish goods and services, including coffee, chocolates, and tourism offerings. Celebi, being a Turkish-origin firm, found itself at the centre of the backlash.
 
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the matter had been discussed with the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi.
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

