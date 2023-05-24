

Citing a senior shipping ministry official, the report said "The policy will govern major ports and allow them to offer a lease extension for existing terminal operators, subject to certain conditions." The Centre is preparing a policy that will allow port terminal contracts to be extended beyond their 30-year lease period, a report in The Economic Times (ET) said. However, the extension will be allowed under certain conditions.



This became a concern for port terminal operators who were unsure if they will be able to hold on to their assets for a longer period, the report said. In India, major ports are managed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. As things stand, there is no provision to extend port operating agreements that were signed in the late 90s and the early 2000s.



Operators involved in port business have expressed their concerns regarding infrastructural expansion and capacity augmentation if there is limited clarity about the contract extension regime. Representatives from a private port terminal operator were quoted in the ET report as saying, "As investors in the Indian port sector, companies strongly advocate for a consistent and stable policy regime when it comes to port concessions."