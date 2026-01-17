Centre to start recovery of taxes from Tiger Global after top court ruling

By Shruti Srivastava and Abhishek Shanker

India will revive tax proceedings against Tiger Global Management after a top court ruling related to the firm’s 2018 sale of its stake in online retailer Flipkart.

The revenue department will initiate action to recover taxes, a finance ministry official said Friday. The exit resulted in capital gains, with the aggregate consideration received exceeding ₹14,500 crore ($1.6 billion), according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the person was not authorized to speak to the media.

The US-based investment firm’s substantial sale of Flipkart’s stake to Walmart Inc. was one of the largest exits by a foreign investor in the Indian e-commerce sector. India’s Supreme Court held that Tiger Global’s capital gains are taxable under domestic law, overturning a Delhi High Court ruling.