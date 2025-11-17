CERC warns solar, wind plants of disconnection over grid violations

India's power regulator on Monday asked grid operators to crack down on renewable energy projects that fail to meet technical standards, warning that persistent violators could be disconnected to protect grid stability.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) said repeated non-compliance with low-voltage and high-voltage ride-through norms by solar and wind plants had caused generation losses and frequency dips during fault events.

Low-voltage and high-voltage ride-through are grid safety requirements that ensure wind and solar plants stay connected during sudden voltage dips or spikes caused by faults, instead of tripping offline and worsening grid disturbances.

The case underscores growing concerns over grid security as India accelerates renewable capacity additions to meet its 2030 clean energy targets.