Govt approves 17 new ECMS projects; Jabil, Aequs and Zetwerk plans cleared

The government approved 17 more applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) on Monday, including three camera module manufacturing plants, nine multilayer printed circuit board plants, two optical transceiver manufacturing units and other components used in mobile and broader electronics manufacturing. With this, the total number of projects approved under the ECMS now stands at 24.

The total investment in these plants is expected to be Rs 7,172 crore, and a total production of Rs 65,111 crore is expected from these projects. The manufacturing units are spread across nine states, including Goa, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

Among the major players, homegrown electronics manufacturing companies such as Aequs Consumer Products, Jabil Circuit India, Zetwerk’s subsidiaries Zetfab India and Zetchem Supply Chain Services, Uno Minda and Syrma SGS subsidiary Syrma Mobility got the nod. Why is the government keeping the ECMS scope narrow? The government kept the focus of the ECMS scheme narrow and on specific components, rather than spreading it to cover all parts, as a deliberate tactic, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. “We focused on a set of components which are very critical for the long-term growth of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem,” Vaishnaw said.

What should the industry prioritise going forward? Going forward, the industry will need to focus on three key parameters, which include developing domestic design capabilities, achieving six-sigma quality levels in all products manufactured here and establishing local suppliers for raw materials, Vaishnaw said. “Whatever be the cost, whatever be the effort, whatever be the hard work that has to be put in, this is something which has to be done. It's one of those non-negotiables which has to be made a part of our journey,” he said. To ensure that the design component is included in the plans of companies setting up new electronics manufacturing units in India, the government may ask applicants to provide details of the domestic design capability they are developing, Vaishnaw said.

“If we don't have the design capabilities, then that world will not remain open to us for a very long period,” he said. What are the key projects approved under ECMS? Among the projects approved on Monday are India’s first optical transceiver manufacturing facility, the nation's first-ever 40-layer PCB manufacturing unit and the country's first quartz crystal manufacturing factory. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will continue to engage with the industry and soon introduce a new skilling framework for electronics manufacturing, where the government will assist companies in collaborating with organisations that have a track record in social fields, he said.