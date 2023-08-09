'Conduct due diligence': Asci releases new guidelines for celebrities

Before advertising a product, celebrities should do due diligence to ensure that the claims and descriptions made on it are valid, the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci) said.

In its new guidelines for celebrities released on Wednesday, Asci said that celebrities should not participate in any ads for products which require a health warning like "... is injurious to health".

"Celebrity should do due diligence to ensure that all description, claims and comparisons made in the advertisements they appear in, or endorse, are capable of being objectively ascertained and capable of substantiation, and should not mislead or appear deceptive," the revised guidelines said.

"Celebrities should not participate in any advertisements for products which, by law, require a health warning such as '.............. is injurious to health' in their advertising or packaging," it added.

The council has also noticed a sharp increase in misleading ads featuring celebrities. Compared to 55 ads that Asci processed in 2021-22, the number of misleading ads by celebrities jumped to 500 in 2022-23.

Asci also widened the definition of "celebrities" to include "famous and well-known people" who get compensated Rs 40 lakh or more annually for appearing in ads or campaigns on any media. It will also have people with a social media followership of 500,000 or more.

"With the advent of social media and the increasing popularity of influencers on digital media, the definition of celebrities has changed drastically. Earlier, only personalities from the world of sports or entertainment were considered celebrities. Today, however, the scenario is different. We have a range of personalities who are extremely popular on social media and share a close personal connection with consumers," said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) and secretary general, Asci.

"These personalities affect the spending habits of consumers who trust them. So, it's vital to ensure consumer protection – especially when celebrities endorse products or services that can cause serious financial loss and physical harm."

The guidelines also said that celebrities should not participate in any advertisement of a product or treatment, or remedy that is prohibited for advertising under The Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 and The Drugs & Cosmetic Act 1940 and Rules 1945.

"Testimonials, endorsements or representations of opinions or preference of celebrities must show the genuine, reasonably current opinion of the individual(s) making such representations, and must be based upon adequate information about, or experience with, the product or service being advertised," it added.