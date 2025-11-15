Chevron, Phillips 66, Total win India's first US LPG import tender: Report

Indian state refiners have awarded their first joint, long-term tenders to Chevron, Phillips 66 and TotalEnergies Trading SA to import US liquefied petroleum gas in 2026, two trade sources with knowledge of the matter said.

India plans to raise energy imports from the US to cut its trade surplus with Washington, a key irritant for President Donald Trump, who has imposed a 50 per cent import levy on Indian goods.

The three state refiners were jointly seeking delivery of about 48 very-large gas carriers, or about 2 million metric tons, of LPG in 2026.

LPG is a mix of propane and butane used as cooking fuel and is mainly imported by state retailers Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and sold at a subsidised price to households.

The tenders also allowed winners the option to supply LPG of any origin for one of every four cargoes awarded, the sources said. The details on the number of cargoes awarded to the three entities and pricing were not immediately available. The three Indian companies, Chevron, Phillips 66 and Totsa did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. India plans to source about 10 per cent of its cooking gas imports from the US beginning in 2026, Reuters reported in July. This year, India has bought some cargoes of US LPG, taking advantage of an arbitrage window as China, locked in a tariff war with Washington, slowed purchases.