Home / Industry / News / Chevron, Phillips 66, Total win India's first US LPG import tender: Report

Chevron, Phillips 66, Total win India's first US LPG import tender: Report

India plans to raise energy imports from the US to cut its trade surplus with Washington, a key irritant for President Donald Trump, who has imposed a 50% import levy on Indian goods

LPG
The three state refiners were jointly seeking delivery of about 48 very-large gas carriers, or about 2 million metric tons, of LPG in 2026. (Representative Image)
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian state refiners have awarded their first joint, long-term tenders to Chevron, Phillips 66 and TotalEnergies Trading SA to import US liquefied petroleum gas in 2026, two trade sources with knowledge of the matter said.

India plans to raise energy imports from the US to cut its trade surplus with Washington, a key irritant for President Donald Trump, who has imposed a 50 per cent import levy on Indian goods.

The three state refiners were jointly seeking delivery of about 48 very-large gas carriers, or about 2 million metric tons, of LPG in 2026.

LPG is a mix of propane and butane used as cooking fuel and is mainly imported by state retailers Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and sold at a subsidised price to households.

The tenders also allowed winners the option to supply LPG of any origin for one of every four cargoes awarded, the sources said.

The details on the number of cargoes awarded to the three entities and pricing were not immediately available.

The three Indian companies, Chevron, Phillips 66 and Totsa did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

India plans to source about 10 per cent of its cooking gas imports from the US beginning in 2026, Reuters reported in July.

This year, India has bought some cargoes of US LPG, taking advantage of an arbitrage window as China, locked in a tariff war with Washington, slowed purchases.

In April, Reuters reported that India planned to scrap import tax on some US products, including LPG, as part of a broader trade deal.

Higher imports of US LPG will cut India's reliance on its traditional Middle Eastern suppliers.

In 2024, the South Asian nation imported about 65 per cent of its LPG consumption of 31 million tons, according to government data.

The refiners imported about 90 per cent of their 20.4 million tons under term deals with countries including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Key Middle East producer Saudi Aramco has already cut the official selling price for propane and butane to at least a two-year low after India announced plans to diversify its LPG imports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DPDP rules notified: Digital privacy law a reality after 14 years

Premium

DPDP rules implementation: Demand for consent managers likely to rise

Northeast has been kept at centre of policymaking, says FM Sitharaman

Premium

DPDP rules: Training AI models using data likely to need a rethink

Supreme Court rejects pleas against revival of Crocs design suit

Topics :USLPGCHEVRONTotalIndian refineries

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story