Chhattisgarh becomes first to bring second edition of Jan Vishwas Bill

The Chhattisgarh government will bring out the second edition of the Jan Vishwas Act, which decriminalises minor offences by replacing prison terms with fines to facilitate investment and a business-friendly atmosphere.

The state in July last year had passed its first Jan Vishwas Act, decriminalising 163 provisions across eight Acts. Chhattisgarh will now introduce a second Bill Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) (Second) Bill, 2025, to amend 116 more provisions across 14 Acts, aiming for trust-based governance, reduced judicial burden, and better ease of doing business, by converting technical violations into administrative penalties, a state government spokesperson said.

The state Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday approved the draft of Chhattisgarh Jan Vishwas (Provisions Amendment) (Second) Bill, 2025, proposing amendments to 14 Acts.

It is noteworthy that Chhattisgarh has become the first state in India to bring forward the second edition of the Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill, the spokesperson said. Many existing laws carry provisions of fines or imprisonment for minor violations, often resulting in prolonged judicial processes that burden citizens and businesses. The spokesperson said simplifying provisions is essential to promote ease of doing business and living. Previously, amendments to 163 provisions across eight Acts were notified under the Chhattisgarh Jan Vishwas (Provisions Amendment) Act, 2025. The new Bill aims to further simplify 116 provisions across 14 Acts spanning 11 departments.

The Bill introduces administrative penalties for minor violations, enabling quicker resolution of cases, reducing court burden, and ensuring faster relief to citizens. Several Acts also carried outdated penalty amounts, limiting effective enforcement. The proposed revisions are expected to strengthen governance and improve compliance, the spokesperson added. Seven National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states are pushing for reforms on the lines of the Jan Vishwas Act. Maharashtra has approved the Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, amending seven rules across five departments, including labour, revenue and public health, to modernise penalty frameworks while in Madhya Pradesh, efforts are on to amend 144 Sections across 24 Acts, removing criminal penalties and rationalising compliance requirements.