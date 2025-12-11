Home / Industry / News / Microsoft announces AI deals with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant

Microsoft announces AI deals with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant

Microsoft deepens its India AI push as Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro commit to deploying over 50,000 Copilot licences each, signalling a rapid scale-up of agentic AI adoption across enterprises

Satya Nadella at Microsoft Build 2024
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Tech giant Microsoft's Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday announced partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro to accelerate the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence AI across Indian enterprises. Under the deal, each firm will deploy over 50,000 licences of Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant. 
 
The announcement comes a day after Microsoft announced a $17.5 billion investment plan for cloud and AI infrastructure in India, spread over 2026 and 2029.
 
“Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro aren’t just embracing AI—they’re setting the global pace. These global enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment, embedding Microsoft Copilot into the fabric of everyday work," said Puneet Chandok, president at Microsoft India & South Asia.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Huge healthcare collaboration potential between India-US: Dr Naresh Trehan

Premium

$70 bn and rising: Amazon's $35 billion bet lifts India's AI tide

Trai recommends backhaul spectrum charge at 0.1% of AGR; costs may halve

Trai-RBI launch pilot to let users manage legacy promo consents; curb spam

India gas consumption falls 7.5% in Jan-Oct amid monsoons, cheaper fuels

Topics :Microsoft CopilotMicrosoftMicrosoft IndiaTCSCognizantWiproInfosys BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story