Microsoft announces AI deals with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant

Tech giant Microsoft's Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday announced partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro to accelerate the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence AI across Indian enterprises. Under the deal, each firm will deploy over 50,000 licences of Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant.

The announcement comes a day after Microsoft announced a $17.5 billion investment plan for cloud and AI infrastructure in India, spread over 2026 and 2029.

“Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro aren’t just embracing AI—they’re setting the global pace. These global enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment, embedding Microsoft Copilot into the fabric of everyday work," said Puneet Chandok, president at Microsoft India & South Asia.