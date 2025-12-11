Developers need new skills, mindset change for AI software systems: Nadella

Building modern software systems needs a mindset shift from developers and requires them to pick up new skill sets as artificial intelligence (AI) upends the software development lifecycle, Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella said.

On the third day of his tour to India in Bengaluru, Nadella, dressed in casual attire — perhaps because he was addressing the vibrant developer ecosystem in India’s Silicon Valley — also spoke about how contextual engineering is similar to the “good old data engineering” but diverges when it comes to the use of data.

“It is like the good old data engineering but it’s a different type of data engineering where you want your data to get into the shape that allows you to feed into the intelligence and orchestrate around it; that is how we need to think of the frontier of the classic software development life cycle (SDLC) and that has to change to a new form of AI-driven SDLC. That will be critical,” he told stakeholders in a packed gathering on Thursday.

Ever since the advent of ChatGPT three years ago, coding has become far more automated, with machines writing thousands of lines of code previously written by engineers. While that has improved productivity, allowing coders to focus on more high-end work, it has also created uncertainty for jobs at the lower end of the pyramid, pushing young engineers to reskill to remain relevant. “Perhaps unlike any previous era of software, this one requires a rethink in even the lifecycle of how we build. We start with the spec itself, start at the other end by thinking of the evaluation loop, some say you start with the test and not the spec. It changes the inward process and requires a mindset change, you have to be a lot more grounded in the real-world outcome that you want to change which requires a mindset shift of the developers and we need to pick up the skill to impact that mindset shift,” he added.

Microsoft India and South Asia president, Puneet Chandok, also emphasised the need to reskill in the age of AI, cautioning that the technology will not steal jobs but unbundle them. “AI skilling is the new oxygen mask and guerrilla warfare against irrelevance. The real pink slip is our refusal to learn as this is no longer a hobby.” The return on investment in AI, he said, will be driven by employee experience, customer engagement, reshaping business processes and innovation. Microsoft also announced it had partnered with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant to deploy over 50,000 Copilot licences, collectively surpassing 200,000, to redesign workflows around human–agent collaboration and improve productivity across delivery, sales, finance, HR and customer engagement.