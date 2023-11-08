Home / Industry / News / Chinese auto sales surged 10% in Oct, records fastest growth since May

Chinese auto sales surged 10% in Oct, records fastest growth since May

Exports of passenger cars jumped nearly 50% to 391,000 units in October and have risen 66% this year, to just over 3 million units

AP Beijing
So far this year, auto sales in China have climbed 3.2% to just under 17.3 million units

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales of passenger cars rose 10.2% in October over a year earlier, an industry association said Wednesday, as makers ramped up promotions and customers opted for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles climbed 37.5% from a year earlier, accounting for 767,000 of the 2.03 million vehicles sold in October, the China Passenger Car Association said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Exports of passenger cars jumped nearly 50% to 391,000 units in October and have risen 66% this year, to just over 3 million units.

The robust improvements partly reflect slow growth a year earlier, when China was grappling with factory shutdowns and other disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for vehicles also tends to be stronger in September and October, which are dubbed the nine silvers and 10 golds," the report said.

So far this year, auto sales in China have climbed 3.2% to just under 17.3 million units.

The report said Tesla delivered 47,164 Model Y vehicles and 24,951 Model 3s made at its Shanghai plant. Chinese automaker BYD led sales of new energy battery of electric vehicles by far, with 63,965 Song model sedans its best seller.

The China Passenger Car Association said the outlook for November was unclear given the current complex and severe economic outlook.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Slowdown threatens India's booming economy even as its rich keep spending

Higher vols may drive Bajaj Auto's Q1 revenue; margins to expand: Analysts

40% consumers plan to shop from D2C merchants this festive season: Report

This Diwali, PM urges people to buy local products, post selfie on NaMo App

Pollution rising, India Inc gets into action to help employees breathe easy

India saw sale of luxury homes double in first 9 months this year: CBRE

Samsung, Qualcomm flag concerns with India's push for live TV on phones

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :China economic growthChina economyAuto sector

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story