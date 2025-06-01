CII's new leadership takes charge with EY's Rajiv Memani at the helm

EY India chairman and chief executive officer Rajiv Memani assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2025–26, taking over from former president of the industry chamber, ITC chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri, a press statement by CII said on Sunday.

“The newly constituted National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a meeting elected its new office bearers for the year 2025–26,” CII said.

A member of the EY Global Executive Board as chair of its Growth Markets Council, Memani is an advisor to large Indian companies, private equity funds and multinational organisations, principally advising them on building confidence, mergers and acquisitions, technology, and smart capital allocation strategies. Memani is also a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

ALSO READ: CII Summit 2025: Startup founders urge for domestic capital, tech push CII, in its press statement, said that Memani has been a member of several high-powered Government of India committees, including the Ministry of Finance task force that drafted a new Direct Tax Code in 2019. Suchitra K Ella, co-founder and managing director, Bharat Biotech International Limited, took over as CII vice president, and R Mukundan, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Chemicals Limited, as CII president-designate for 2025–26. Memani had held the position of CII president-designate for the year 2024–25 and vice president for the year 2023–24.