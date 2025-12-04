Home / Industry / News / India's nuclear power generation capacity to reach 21,880 MW by 2032: Govt

India's nuclear power generation capacity to reach 21,880 MW by 2032: Govt

India's nuclear capacity will expand sharply to 21,880 MW by 2032 as ongoing and planned PHWR projects come online, with BARC also developing next-generation Small Modular Reactors

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor
Three 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) units — RAPS-8 (700 MW) at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan and GHAVP-1 & 2 (two units of 700 MW each) at Gorakhpur in Haryana — are presently under construction. (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India's nuclear power generation capacity is set to rise from the current 8,780 megawatt (MW) to 9,480 MW by the end of the current financial year 2025-26, 13,480 MW by 2029-30 and 21,880 MW by 2031-32 as projects under implementation get commissioned, the government said in a written reply in Parliament.
 
Which reactors are currently under construction? 
Three 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) units — RAPS-8 (700 MW) at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan and GHAVP-1 & 2 (two units of 700 MW each) at Gorakhpur in Haryana — are presently under construction.
 
What additional reactors are in the pipeline? 
In addition, ten reactors of 700 MW each are at various stages of pre-project activities — two each at Kaiga in Karnataka, Chutka in Madhya Pradesh and Gorakhpur in Haryana, and four at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan.
 
What Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies is BARC developing? 
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has initiated design and development works on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), including the 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55) and an up to 5 MW thermal high-temperature gas-cooled reactor meant for hydrogen generation.
 
How can SMRs be deployed? 
“BSMR-200 and SMR-55 can be deployed as captive power plants for energy-intensive industries such as aluminium, steel and metal, repurposing retiring fossil fuel-based power plants and for providing energy for remote as well as off-grid locations,” the official statement said.
 
What role will high-temperature reactors play? 
It added that hydrogen produced from high-temperature gas-cooled reactors can be utilised as a clean fuel in the transport sector and in process industries.
 
How does this fit within India’s long-term nuclear goals? 
This work is part of the Nuclear Energy Mission, which envisages reaching 100 gigawatt nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nvidia-backed Cohesity to invest $1 bn in India to boost cybersecurity

Centre releases ₹37,000 cr under RDSS to boost power distribution

Yes Bank admin cannot write down AT1 bonds: Axis Trustee in Supreme Court

Real-money games ban drove users to offshore platforms, survey shows

Govt prepares framework for Indian carbon market under CCTS, sets up panel

Topics :Industry NewsBARCNuclear reactorsPower Sector

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story