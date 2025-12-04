Centre releases ₹37,000 cr under RDSS to boost power distribution

The central government has so far released around Rs 37,000 crore as grant under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for improving the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and efficient distribution sector.

How much of the sanctioned support has been released?

The funds released so far account for 38 per cent of the total sanctioned Gross Budgetary Support for the scheme, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply in Parliament on Thursday.

What are the conditions for fund release under RDSS?

The release of funds under the scheme is contingent upon distribution companies (DISCOMs) achieving milestones and completing other requirements as per fund release guidelines, without delay.