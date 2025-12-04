Weak rupee may raise fertiliser import, production costs and subsidy load

India’s fertiliser subsidy could rise further as the sharp depreciation of the rupee in recent days increases the landed cost of imports and raises domestic production expenses, particularly for urea and DAP whose retail prices are fixed. Companies cannot pass on this additional burden to farmers, experts and industry players said.

Between April to October 2025, India has imported almost 137 per cent more urea during the corresponding period of last year while DAP imports during the same period last been almost 69 per cent more than April-October 2024, industry data showed. NP/NPKS imports too have risen by almost 81 per cent in this period.

A weaker rupee not only makes import of finished products costlier but also increases domestic cost of producing urea as almost 85-90 per cent of the production cost of urea is imported gas that is priced in dollars. DAP production will also become more expensive, as its key inputs — rock phosphate and phosphoric acid — are fully imported due to the absence of domestic production. Sources said if Rupee depreciates by minimum Rs 3 against the dollar, then domestic production cost of urea could go up by at least Rs 700 per tonne while that of imported price of urea could go up to by Rs 1200 per tonne.

The net subsidy implication could be around Rs 1000-1500 crore extra both on account of rise in prices of imported urea and also increase in production cost of domestically produced urea, traders said. Of this implication due to import of urea alone would be around Rs 300 crore as two more tenders are expected in the balance four months of Fy-26. These calculations are based on the assumption that around 2 million tonnes of urea is still to be imported this fiscal When it comes to DAP, experts said additional implication due to higher imported cost and higher input cost would be somewhere around Rs 2100 per tonne.

Presently, imported price of DAP is quoting at around Rs $730 per tonne which is around Rs 65,700 per tonne. DAP calculations are also based on import assumptions. Some experts said that the net impact on fertiliser subsidy could be in total around Rs 3000 crore. India's expenditure on fertiliser subsidies (both urea and non-urea) has exceeded last year's level in the first seven months of Fy-26 as the country imported huge quantities urea, DAP and NPKS. Against last year's level of Rs 102,445.92 crore in the first seven months of Fy-25, the government has already spent around Rs 123315.24 crore in Fy-26.