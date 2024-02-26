Home / Industry / News / Coal import for blending drops 37% to 19.36 million tonne in Apr-Jan period

Coal import for blending drops 37% to 19.36 million tonne in Apr-Jan period

The country's coal import for blending was 30.58 MT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:58 PM IST
The import of coal for blending purposes dropped 36.69 per cent to 19.36 Million Tonnes (MT) in the April-January period of the current fiscal, an official statement said on Monday.

"Despite the surging power demand, coal import for blending witnessed a significant decrease of 36.69 per cent... This exemplifies the nation's steadfast commitment to achieving self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The country's power generation grew 6.6 per cent in the April-January period over the year-ago period, the statement said.

Coal remains the predominant source and contributes over 70 per cent to the total power generation.

Coal-based power generation has been important in meeting the rising energy demands.

Currently, the country is experiencing a substantial rise in power requirements on account of industrial expansion, technological advancements and economic development among others.

Coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said the government will make a plea to imported coal-based power plants to change their technology and design so that those can be run on domestic coal.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

