Home / Industry / News / Centre proposes bill to replace Coal Mines PF Act, boost worker welfare

Centre proposes bill to replace Coal Mines PF Act, boost worker welfare

The Ministry of Coal said the proposed bill takes into account recent developments in labour codes, digitalisation, social security, wages, and working conditions

Coal miners
The new draft, titled the Coal Mines Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, 2025, seeks to replace the 77-year-old Coal Mines Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1948. (Bloomberg photo)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After seven decades, coal miners in India may soon see their social security laws rewritten for the modern era. The Union Ministry of Coal on Wednesday invited comments on a new draft legislation aimed at strengthening social security and pensionary benefits for coal mine workers.
 
The draft, titled the Coal Mines Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, 2025, seeks to replace the 77-year-old Coal Mines Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1948. The 1948 Act was enacted to provide a Provident Fund Scheme, Family Pension Scheme, and Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme for workers employed in India’s coal mines.
 
The ministry said the proposed bill takes into account recent developments in areas such as dispute resolution, working conditions, social security, wage regulation, digitalisation, and the enactment of four labour codes in the recent past.
 
The four codes include the Code on Social Security 2020, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020, and the Code on Wages 2019.
 

Changes in the proposed bill

The proposed bill seeks to replace the existing Board of Trustees with the Coal Mines Employees' Provident Fund Board. The ministry stated that the move will ensure a robust and accountable regulatory framework.
 
Furthermore, in a bid to promote gender inclusivity, the ministry has proposed that at least one woman must be a part of the six-member team representing employees. The new bill also includes provisions to ensure the timely realisation of provident fund dues.
 
It partially decriminalises certain penal provisions of the previous act, replacing imprisonment with monetary penalties, and proposes the appointment of adjudicating officers to determine and impose these penalties.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Strong festive season sales drive growth for jewellery makers in Q2

Retail space leasing in malls, high street up 45% in Jul-Sep: Report

UK's Revolut to launch India payments platform, eyes 20 mn users by 2030

Look to keep India at forefront of digital revolution: Akash Ambani at IMC

Retail leasing up 45% in Q3 2025 led by fashion, F&B and entertainment

Topics :Coal minescoal mineProvident Fundcoal policycoal industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story