Look to keep India at forefront of digital revolution: Akash Ambani at IMC

Today we saw the whole value chain...from semiconductors, to fraud management, to 6G, and we look forward to innovating and keeping India at the forefront, Akash said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
The full value chain of technologies on display at India Mobile Congress (IMC) underscore India's progress from semiconductors to fraud management solutions, and upcoming 6G, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said on Wednesday, adding that the company is committed to innovating and ensuring India remains at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Ambani said the India Mobile Congress 2025 marks a milestone in showcasing the nation's achievements.

"Today we saw the whole value chain...from semiconductors, to fraud management, to 6G, and we look forward to innovating and keeping India at the forefront of the digital revolution," Ambani said on the sidelines of the mega event.

Meanwhile, SP Kochhar, Director General of industry body COAI, said IMC inauguration marks a strong beginning for a program rooted in innovation and technological progress.

"As the Prime Minister emphasised, India's technological future is in capable hands, with the nation rising strongly as a digital-first platform. Communications now reach the farthest corners, supported by rapid technological upgrades and resolute action against unwanted actions like spam/scams by telecom service providers under the government's guidance," Kochhar added.

According to him, a balanced ecosystem fostering both established players and startups is key to sustaining India's digital momentum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

