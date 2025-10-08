Home / Industry / News / UK's Revolut to launch India payments platform, eyes 20 mn users by 2030

UK's Revolut to launch India payments platform, eyes 20 mn users by 2030

The UK-based fintech firm, which said last month it was exploring a US bank purchase and credit card launch at home, is betting on India as a key plank of its global expansion

Revolut
It will offer a prepaid card and a digital wallet in India, Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India, said (Photo: Company Instagram)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

London-based digital finance firm Revolut said on Wednesday it will launch its payment platform in India, its first foray into one of the world's largest digital payments markets, as part of a planned global expansion.

Revolut will let Indian users make domestic and international payments via its tie-ups with the Unified Payments Interface and Visa, starting with 350,000 waitlisted customers later this year before opening to others.

The UK-based fintech firm, which said last month it was exploring a US bank purchase and credit card launch at home, is betting on India as a key plank of its global expansion.

It will offer a prepaid card and a digital wallet in India, Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India, said.

The firm will use the prepaid payments instrument license it secured from the Reserve Bank of India earlier this year to offer domestic payment services, Chatterjee said.

It also has a license to offer forex services.

The company aims to sign up 20 million customers by 2030, by targeting the "aspirational youth" demographic, Chatterjee said.

Revolut has invested over 40 million pounds (about $53.7 million) in localising its technology to meet India's data sovereignty rules, the only market where it has done so, a spokesperson said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Look to keep India at forefront of digital revolution: Akash Ambani at IMC

Retail leasing up 45% in Q3 2025 led by fashion, F&B and entertainment

Mines ministry proposes lowering bidder threshold for mineral auctions

India was net importer of finished steel in September, govt data shows

Beyond 5G, India's ambitions extend to 6G, satcom: Scindia at IMC

Topics :paymentspayments systemsBanking system

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story