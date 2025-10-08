UK's Revolut to launch India payments platform, eyes 20 mn users by 2030

London-based digital finance firm Revolut said on Wednesday it will launch its payment platform in India, its first foray into one of the world's largest digital payments markets, as part of a planned global expansion.

Revolut will let Indian users make domestic and international payments via its tie-ups with the Unified Payments Interface and Visa, starting with 350,000 waitlisted customers later this year before opening to others.

The UK-based fintech firm, which said last month it was exploring a US bank purchase and credit card launch at home, is betting on India as a key plank of its global expansion.