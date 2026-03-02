PM inaugurates ₹3,600 cr Powergrid projects to boost Rajasthan solar flow

One of the projects includes the transmission system for evacuation of power from renewable energy zones (REZ) in Rajasthan (20 GW), comprising the 765/400/220 kV Bhadla-III substation and the 765 kV double-circuit Bhadla-III–Sikar-II transmission line. The other project is the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for power evacuation from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW), comprising the 765 kV double-circuit Bhadla-II–Sikar-II second transmission line.

These transmission systems have been developed to facilitate large-scale evacuation of renewable energy from REZ in Rajasthan, especially from the Bhadla region, which hosts one of the world’s largest solar parks with a capacity exceeding 2.2 GW.