Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / PM inaugurates ₹3,600 cr Powergrid projects to boost Rajasthan solar flow

PM inaugurates ₹3,600 cr Powergrid projects to boost Rajasthan solar flow

Powergrid's new transmission systems will evacuate renewable power from Rajasthan's major solar zones, including Bhadla, strengthening national green energy infrastructure

Modi, Narendra Modi
(File Photo:PTI)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:23 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated two transmission infrastructure projects worth over ₹3,600 crore and developed by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Powergrid), a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, in Rajasthan.
 
One of the projects includes the transmission system for evacuation of power from renewable energy zones (REZ) in Rajasthan (20 GW), comprising the 765/400/220 kV Bhadla-III substation and the 765 kV double-circuit Bhadla-III–Sikar-II transmission line. The other project is the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for power evacuation from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW), comprising the 765 kV double-circuit Bhadla-II–Sikar-II second transmission line.
 
These transmission systems have been developed to facilitate large-scale evacuation of renewable energy from REZ in Rajasthan, especially from the Bhadla region, which hosts one of the world’s largest solar parks with a capacity exceeding 2.2 GW.
 
As of February 15, 2026, Powergrid has commissioned and is operating 290 substations, more than 1,84,370 ckm of transmission lines and 6,02,016 MVA of transformation capacity across the country.                 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Quick commerce firms go festive with Holi-themed sections, festive offers

Premium

Tata Motors, M&M, and JSW MG oppose Niti Aayog's transport report

Premium

West Asia crisis: Piled-up cargo, frozen orders hit textile industry

India's IIP growth eases to a three-month low of 4.8% in January

Topics :Narendra ModiPower SectorIndustry NewsPower Transmission

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story