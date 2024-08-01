Coal production increases by 6.69% to 74.07 mn tonnes in July: Govt

India's coal output rose by 6.69 per cent year-on-year to 74.07 million tonnes (MT) in July, the government said on Thursday.

The country's coal production was 69.42 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Cumulative coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in July 2024, touching 79.54 MT, compared to 76.05 MT recorded in July 2023, registering a growth rate of 4.58 per cent.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that vesting orders were issued for 10 strategically important coal mines, marking a significant advancement in the nation's coal production capabilities.