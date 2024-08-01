Coal production increases by 6.69% to 74.07 mn tonnes in July: Govt

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cumulative coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in July 2024, touching 79.54 MT, compared to 76.05 MT recorded in July 2023

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy urged the successful bidders to focus on increasing coal production. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 11:47 PM IST
India's coal output rose by 6.69 per cent year-on-year to 74.07 million tonnes (MT) in July, the government said on Thursday.

The country's coal production was 69.42 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Cumulative coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in July 2024, touching 79.54 MT, compared to 76.05 MT recorded in July 2023, registering a growth rate of 4.58 per cent.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that vesting orders were issued for 10 strategically important coal mines, marking a significant advancement in the nation's coal production capabilities.

This initiative, which includes one fully explored and nine partially explored mines, is set to enhance energy security and drive economic growth across the states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy urged the successful bidders to focus on increasing coal production and reducing imports.


First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

