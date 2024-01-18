Home / Industry / News / Commerce ministry to launch portal to provide info to aspiring exporters

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
The commerce ministry will launch an online platform in the next 2-3 months to provide all relevant information, including details about custom duties, for aspiring exporters.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the portal will act as a one-stop place for getting all information on engaging in export activities.

The 'Trade Connect ePlatform' will provide facilitation for new and aspiring exporters, information on various regulations to access markets, sectors, export trends, and easy access of benefits under Free Trade Agreements.

Besides, it will facilitate access to sector specific events along with a facility to address trade related queries to officials in Government of India and associated entities to get expert advice.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

