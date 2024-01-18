Home / Industry / News / Experts hail India's digital public infra for reducing inequality

Experts hail India's digital public infra for reducing inequality

A group of global experts has hailed India's robust digital public infrastructure, especially UPI, in reducing inequality

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Davos

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A group of global experts has hailed India's robust digital public infrastructure, especially UPI, in reducing inequality.

At a panel discussion here this week at Davos Innovation Week, hosted by World Innovation Economics, the experts discussed how UPI and overall digital public infrastructure have scaled new heights in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The panel comprised of Sanjeev Sanyal (Economic advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi), Phillip Weights (Swiss banking leader), Efi Pylarinou (Swiss fintech influencer) and Ashok Ranadive (Ex-Indian Navy, Ex-Google, entrepreneur and investor).

The panel discussed about UPI, Digital Public Infrastructure, India Stack 2.0, CBDC, Blockchain, and Data privacy.

All the panellists praised India's rapid inclusive growth due to its robust digital public infrastructure, good governance and inclusive growth.

The panel also discussed how technology like UPI can be in future exported to the US or Europe as it is better than existing platforms there.

Sanyal emphasised India's Digital Stack 2.0 and how India is building its next level of digital public infrastructure.

Also Read

Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage: DoJ

India's sovereign ratings by global agencies utterly absurd: Sanjeev Sanyal

PM Modi's visit to US was very successful: Biden's top economic advisor

2 EAC-PM members on 5-day Nagaland tour, to meet with key stakeholders

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

GMR Group, IndiGo tie up for digital transformation in Indian aviation

Akasa Air, IndiGo, Air India order 1,120 planes in less than one year

Airbus signs agreement with Tata, Mahindra for aircraft components

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate expects Rs 600 cr from 276 luxury homes

Air passenger traffic in India likely to reach 300 mn by 2030: Scindia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Digital IndiaUPI transactionsUPI 2.0Unified Payments InterfacePaytm Money

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story