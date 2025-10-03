Consumer affairs ministry looks into additional charges by ecom platform

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is looking into complaints of additional charges being levied by e-commerce platforms when customers choose to pay on delivery for items instead of paying beforehand.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for cash on delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers," Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of consumer affairs, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon.

The minister added that a detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to scrutinise these platforms closely.

"Strict action will be taken against those violating consumer rights to ensure transparency and uphold fair practices in India’s growing e-commerce sector," Joshi said.