Home / Industry / News / India's dairy sector grew by 70% in last 11 years, says Amit Shah

India's dairy sector grew by 70% in last 11 years, says Amit Shah

Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, said that over the past four years, this Ministry, in collaboration with all state governments, has laid a strong foundation for the cooperative system

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Shah said the number of milch animals has increased from 86 million in 2014-2015 to 112 million (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Rohtak
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said India has made significant strides in the dairy sector over the past 11 years, noting that it has grown by 70 per cent during this period and is now the fastest-growing sector in the world.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's dairy sector has expanded by 70 per cent in terms of capacity.

In the world, India's dairy sector is the fastest-growing, Shah said after inaugurating the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant facility in Industrial Model Township here, as part of efforts to promote the cooperative sector.

Built at a cost of Rs 325 crore, the plant will house state-of-the-art machinery and is expected to generate direct and indirect employment.

The newly inaugurated Sabar Dairy plant here is the country's largest production facility for curd, buttermilk, and yogurt, with a daily capacity of 150 metric tonnes of curd, 3 lakh litres of buttermilk, 10 lakh litres of yogurt, and 10 metric tonnes of sweets.

Gujarat-headquartered Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union is known as Sabar Dairy.

Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, said that over the past four years, this Ministry, in collaboration with all state governments, has laid a strong foundation for the cooperative system.

"I want to assure you that by 2029, not even one Panchayat will be there in the country which will not have a cooperative Samiti," Shah said.

Shah said the number of milch animals has increased from 86 million in 2014-2015 to 112 million. Milk production has increased from 146 million tonnes to 239 million tonnes, he said.

As many as eight crore farmers are connected with the dairy sector, and the per capita milk availability, which was earlier 124 grams, is now 471 grams, said Shah.

During the last 11 years, a lot of changes have taken place in the dairy sector because of which farmers have become prosperous, he further said, while adding that India has emerged as the top milk producer in the world.

Shah also mentioned the White Revolution 2.0 initiative and said that by 2028-29, milk procurement by dairy cooperatives is expected to reach 1,007 lakh kg per day from current levels.

We will also develop a system so that the country has the world's most modern plants in India, he said.

Meanwhile, regarding Sabar Dairy's new plant here, Shah said it will meet the needs of the entire National Capital Region and Northern states.

Sabar Dairy serves farmers of Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In Haryana, it will reach everywhere, which will increase the income of farmers, he further said.

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Union Ministers of State Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal, Gujarat Minister Bhikhusinh Parmar, Chairman, Sabar Dairy, Shamalbhai B Patel, Amul chairman Ashok Chaudhary and Haryana Minister Arvind Sharma, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli were among others present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai property registrations rise 20% in Navratri 2025: Knight Frank

Govt proposes national registry of online games under draft rules 2025

Electronics component plan gets ₹1.15 trillion proposals, says govt

Premium

Esop bonanza: Payouts surge 30% to ₹15,000 crore in FY25, shows data

Premium

Luxury jewellery brands tap into wider market with lower prices online

Topics :Amit ShahDairy farmersdairy sectorDairy industrydairy productsGujarat

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story