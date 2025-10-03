Govt extends PLI scheme application deadline for textiles sector to Dec 31

The government has extended the last date for filing fresh applications under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles sector till December 31.

The decision follows the receipt of large number of applications in the latest invitation round that started on August 2025, from sectors including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles.

"Encouraged by the growing industry interest, the government is offering another opportunity to prospective investors to participate and benefit from the scheme," the textiles ministry said in a statement.

The extension of the application window is a direct response to the industry's continued appetite for investment under the PLI scheme, reflecting increased market demand and confidence in the domestic textile manufacturing, it added.