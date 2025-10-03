Home / Industry / News / Govt extends PLI scheme application deadline for textiles sector to Dec 31

Govt extends PLI scheme application deadline for textiles sector to Dec 31

The PLI scheme application window extension reflects strong industry interest, rising market demand, and growing confidence in domestic textile manufacturing

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing
Interested applicants may submit their proposals through https://pli.texmin.gov.in/ | Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has extended the last date for filing fresh applications under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles sector till December 31.

The decision follows the receipt of large number of applications in the latest invitation round that started on August 2025, from sectors including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles.

"Encouraged by the growing industry interest, the government is offering another opportunity to prospective investors to participate and benefit from the scheme," the textiles ministry said in a statement.

The extension of the application window is a direct response to the industry's continued appetite for investment under the PLI scheme, reflecting increased market demand and confidence in the domestic textile manufacturing, it added.

Interested applicants may submit their proposals through https://pli.texmin.gov.in/  PLI Scheme for Textiles was notified on September 24, 2021 with an objective to promote production of MMF Apparel & Fabrics and products of Technical Textiles in the country to enable the industry achieve size and scale, become competitive, create employment opportunities for people and support creation of a viable enterprise.

So far, 74 participant companies with committed investment of Rs 28,711 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

India's dairy sector grew by 70% in last 11 years, says Amit Shah

Mumbai property registrations rise 20% in Navratri 2025: Knight Frank

Govt proposes national registry of online games under draft rules 2025

Electronics component plan gets ₹1.15 trillion proposals, says govt

Topics :PLI schemeTextiles Industriestextile marketTextile sector

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story