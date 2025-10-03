Navratri sales hit decade-high as GST reforms boost festive spending

- Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 60 per cent jump in retail sales, powered by SUVs such as the XUV700 and Scorpio N
- Hyundai said demand for its Creta and Venue SUVs pushed the category’s share to over 72 per cent of its total sales
- Tata Motors retailed over 50,000 vehicles, with strong traction for Altroz, Punch, Nexon, and Tiago
- Bajaj Auto also reported robust sales momentum during the festive period
- Hero MotoCorp saw showroom footfalls double this Navratri, particularly in the commuter motorcycle segment
Firms log record-breaking growth
- Reliance Retail, the country’s largest retailer, recorded a 20–25 per cent rise in sales
- Haier nearly exhausted its Diwali inventory of large-screen televisions, selling 300–350 units
- Vijay Sales also saw its sales rise by over 20 per cent
- Godrej Appliances posted strong double-digit growth during the Navratri period
Festive spending at record high
