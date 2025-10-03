Home / Industry / News / Centre tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

Centre tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

Some agencies gave companies only seven days to submit bids, the ministry said in the circular, without providing details on which agencies were involved or the values of such projects

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy
The agencies have been given 15 days to report back on the action taken | (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's renewable energy ministry has asked clean energy agencies to cancel and reissue tenders for government projects that were rushed through in an attempt to circumvent certain rules, according to a Friday circular posted on its website.

Most Indian companies use cheaper China-made solar cells, but, starting June 1, rules under India's clean energy policy require developers of government projects to use only locally-made modules and cells.

Renewable energy agencies act as intermediaries between the government and private players and issue tenders for projects. Once the projects are built, the electricity is sold to state power utilities.

Some agencies gave companies only seven days to submit bids, the ministry said in the circular, without providing details on which agencies were involved or the values of such projects.

This short window may have been used to avoid a rule that requires government-backed solar projects to use domestic solar cells, the ministry said.

The agencies have been given 15 days to report back on the action taken.

India should be largely self-sufficient in solar cells only by March 2027, and effective production could be lower in the initial quarters, SBI Caps said in a research note in August.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's dairy sector grew by 70% in last 11 years, says Amit Shah

Mumbai property registrations rise 20% in Navratri 2025: Knight Frank

Govt proposes national registry of online games under draft rules 2025

Electronics component plan gets ₹1.15 trillion proposals, says govt

Premium

Esop bonanza: Payouts surge 30% to ₹15,000 crore in FY25, shows data

Topics :renewable energyrenewable energy sectorrenewable sourcesRenewable energy in India

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story