Consumer companies increase prices as crude palm oil costs surge

With crude palm oil prices on the rise, Indian consumer companies have started initiating price increases from soaps to edible oils to pass on the cost.

Crude palm oil, one of the main ingredients in the manufacturing of some consumer goods, has risen by 45.2 per cent in the last three months.

One of the country’s largest consumer companies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), said it has already begun implementing price increases in the skin cleansing category.

In the press conference following its earnings announcement, Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer at HUL, said, “After a prolonged period of benign commodity prices, in this quarter, crude, palm oil, and tea witnessed inflation of 10 per cent and 25 per cent year-on-year, respectively.”

In a conference call with analysts, Godrej Consumer Products managing director and chief executive officer Sudhir Sitapati also discussed navigating the current crude palm oil price rise by increasing prices.

He said, “The already high prices were further exacerbated by the import duty on oil. We think this is a short-term hit, and we will recover the margin through judicious price increases and stabilising costs over the next few quarters.”

In its results release, GCPL stated, “Prices of palm oil and its derivatives have been rising and have increased in high double digits since the start of the year. Management has decided not to pass on the entire cost increase to consumers; hence, pricing growth will lag the rise in input prices.”

Sitapati also told analysts that the inflated palm oil prices, coupled with the company’s focus on above-the-line (ATL) marketing and quality, mean that its overall margins and volume growth may remain range-bound for the next couple of quarters.

“We feel that we have stuck to our strategy of maintaining high-single-digit volume growth in India and Indonesia while structurally improving profitability in international markets. We will continue with this strategy while volatility in palm oil prices plays out over the next few quarters,” he explained.

Adani Wilmar, which saw a strong performance in Q2, does not expect this trend to continue in the ongoing quarter as edible oil prices have risen.

Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer at Adani Wilmar, said in a recent interview, “We may not replicate this growth, but one thing is certain: all this is happening because of concerted efforts to create a better distribution infrastructure. Edible oil prices have risen by 25-30 per cent, which will impact consumption.”

The government recently increased import duty on edible oils, but this has not caused prices in the Indian market to decline; they have remained elevated.