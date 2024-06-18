CREDAI joins hands with AEEE to promote net zero buildings in India

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has joined hands with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) to promote design and construction of net-zero buildings in India through exchange of knowledge and capacity building, according to a press release.

The building sector accounts for 25 per cent of India’s greenhouse gas emissions and is expected to exceed India’s total remaining carbon budget by 2070, as per the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy. India has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

The partnership aims to develop initiatives and market transformation strategies that enhance energy efficiency, climate resilience, and sustainability in the Indian building and construction sector. It will also focus on the Solar Decathlon India, the world's largest Net Zero Building Challenge for youth from Indian institutions.

To support green initiatives in the country, CREDAI has pledged to certify 100,000 homes and 25 million square feet of commercial real estate with green building certifications annually.