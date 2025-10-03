Home / Industry / News / Falling CASA ratio, lower household deposits may hit stability: CRISIL

Falling CASA ratio, lower household deposits may hit stability: CRISIL

CRISIL warns that declining household deposits and a falling CASA ratio could impact funding stability and raise costs for banks over the medium to long term

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer
CRISIL observed that households are allocating less of their gross financial savings to bank deposits, migrating instead to alternative investment avenues.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rating agency CRISIL on Friday said structural shifts in deposit composition—declining household contribution to term deposits and a lower current account and savings account (CASA) ratio—could affect banking stability and raise funding costs over the medium to long term.
 
However, deposit growth at banks is expected to remain adequate in FY26 amid an improved liquidity environment, supporting projected credit growth of 11–12 per cent, the rating agency said in a statement.
 
Beyond overall growth, the composition of deposits plays a critical role in determining their stability, cost and the sustainability of bank credit growth. Notably, the ownership pattern of deposits is undergoing a structural shift, with household deposits contracting in share.
 
CRISIL observed that households are allocating less of their gross financial savings to bank deposits, migrating instead to alternative investment avenues. Consequently, the share of households in incremental deposits fell to 52 per cent in FY25 from 67 per cent in FY20. 
 
“On an outstanding basis, the share of household deposits in total bank deposits contracted from 64 per cent to 60 per cent between fiscals 2020 and 2025, with non-financial corporations filling the gap with a four per cent increase,” said Subha Sri Narayanan, director, CRISIL Ratings. This shift has implications for stability and costs, as corporate depositors are more rate-sensitive and prefer shorter tenures.
 
During periods of tight liquidity, such behaviour could lead to faster deposit outflows and increased funding costs for some banks. Looking ahead, as alternative investments continue to gain traction, the household share of deposits is expected to decline further, Narayanan added.
 
The share of low-cost CASA deposits, across ownership categories, has also been falling. The CASA ratio dropped to around 36 per cent in June 2025, down from a 25-year high of over 42 per cent in March 2022. The ratio had surged after demonetisation and again between 2019 and 2022 during the Covid-19 pandemic, CRISIL noted.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Consumer affairs ministry looks into additional charges by ecom platform

IPA appoints Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel as new President

No FASTag for tolls? Relief on penalty if paid through UPI, says govt

Navratri sales hit decade-high as GST reforms boost festive spending

Premium

Retail REITs set to grow as institutional investors back new malls

Topics :Industry NewsCompany & Industry NewsCrisil ratings

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story