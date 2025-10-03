Home / Industry / News / Retail REITs set to grow as institutional investors back new malls

Retail REITs set to grow as institutional investors back new malls

Anarock says institutional investors now hold stakes in over 30% of malls, with upcoming Grade A launches and GST reforms driving new retail-focused REIT activity

real estate, realty firms
premium
The report added that changes in the goods and services tax (GST) regime would simplify the tax structure for real estate, further boosting transparency and efficiency and attracting greater institutional investment.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least two to three new retail-focused Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are likely to launch soon on the back of rising institutional investments in malls, according to a report by real estate consultancy Anarock.
 
India’s retail real estate segment is increasingly being driven by institutional players, with 30–35 per cent of the 650 operational malls across the country now seeing such participation.
 
With 45 new malls spanning over 42.5 million square feet (msf) of prime retail space in the pipeline for the next three to five years, top players such as Nexus Malls (Blackstone), Phoenix Mills, DLF, Lakeshore, Raheja Group and Pacific are expected to be the key gainers.
 
Anarock said that new mall launches will further fuel REIT activity, indicating a clear trend towards larger, better branded malls.
 
“Going forward, new malls will take up an average of 1 to 1.2 msf space while 30 to 40 per cent of small malls may get repurposed into mixed-use projects,” the report stated.
 
Only Grade A malls are recording positive rental growth at 5–8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while Grade B and C malls continue to witness stagnant or declining rents.
 
Between 2005 and 2015, more than 250 malls were built across India during the organised retail boom. However, 20–22 per cent of these were either shut down, repositioned or converted to other uses between 2015 and 2020. 
 
“This happened as vacancy rates in inferior malls crossed 30–35 per cent, leading to financial distress,” the report noted.
 
Grade A malls, on the other hand, have grown from just 22 per cent of inventory in the top seven cities in 2015 to a projected 60 per cent by 2027. Vacancy levels have also dropped from 19 per cent to around 9 per cent, reflecting rising demand and improved quality.
 
The report added that changes in the goods and services tax (GST) regime would simplify the tax structure for real estate, further boosting transparency and efficiency and attracting greater institutional investment.
 
For institutional retail spaces, this would reduce compliance costs and streamline tax payments, improving both cash flows and investor confidence.
 
“These tax revisions also impact under-construction commercial properties, where GST rates and input tax credits (ITC) are key factors,” said Anuj Kejriwal, chief executive officer and managing director, Anarock Retail.
 
He added that the move would significantly improve shopper confidence and purchasing power. “It will boost spending on premium and branded products, and with uniform taxes across states, shoppers will benefit from more consistent pricing,” Kejriwal said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Diwali festive period sees rise in 'visiting friends and relatives' travel

Govt asks agencies to scrap RE bids that flouted local manufacturing rule

Consumer affairs ministry looks into additional charges by ecom platform

Navratri sales hit decade-high as GST reforms boost festive spending

Govt extends PLI scheme application deadline for textiles sector to Dec 31

Topics :Company & Industry NewsReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story