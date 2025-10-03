Retail REITs set to grow as institutional investors back new malls

At least two to three new retail-focused Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are likely to launch soon on the back of rising institutional investments in malls, according to a report by real estate consultancy Anarock.

India’s retail real estate segment is increasingly being driven by institutional players, with 30–35 per cent of the 650 operational malls across the country now seeing such participation.

With 45 new malls spanning over 42.5 million square feet (msf) of prime retail space in the pipeline for the next three to five years, top players such as Nexus Malls (Blackstone), Phoenix Mills, DLF, Lakeshore, Raheja Group and Pacific are expected to be the key gainers.

Anarock said that new mall launches will further fuel REIT activity, indicating a clear trend towards larger, better branded malls. "Going forward, new malls will take up an average of 1 to 1.2 msf space while 30 to 40 per cent of small malls may get repurposed into mixed-use projects," the report stated. Only Grade A malls are recording positive rental growth at 5–8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while Grade B and C malls continue to witness stagnant or declining rents. Between 2005 and 2015, more than 250 malls were built across India during the organised retail boom. However, 20–22 per cent of these were either shut down, repositioned or converted to other uses between 2015 and 2020.

“This happened as vacancy rates in inferior malls crossed 30–35 per cent, leading to financial distress,” the report noted. Grade A malls, on the other hand, have grown from just 22 per cent of inventory in the top seven cities in 2015 to a projected 60 per cent by 2027. Vacancy levels have also dropped from 19 per cent to around 9 per cent, reflecting rising demand and improved quality. The report added that changes in the goods and services tax (GST) regime would simplify the tax structure for real estate, further boosting transparency and efficiency and attracting greater institutional investment.