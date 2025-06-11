Home / Industry / News / Cyient, AICTE sign MoU to build innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam

Cyient, AICTE sign MoU to build innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam

The three-year initiative aims to develop higher education institutions into regional innovation hubs with support from industry, startups, and the government

Cyient Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, Minister Nara Lokesh with other dignitaries. (Photo: X@naralokesh)
Cyient Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, Minister Nara Lokesh with other dignitaries. (Photo: X@naralokesh)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cyient Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Cyient Ltd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to establish an innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The MoU was signed in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics, and Communication.
 
This collaboration aims to strengthen the local innovation ecosystem by transforming higher education institutions into key hubs of entrepreneurship, research, and intellectual property (IP) creation, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Focus on educational institutions and startups
  The pilot project will target colleges and universities in and around Visakhapatnam, positioning them as active innovation centres. It will encourage collaboration among educational institutions, industry partners, startups, and investors.
 
As part of the initiative, a structured support system will be developed, including:
 
*  iCARE (Innovation Creation and Research for Entrepreneurship) centres
*  iCAFE (Idea Creation and Auxiliary Facilities for Entrepreneurship) centres
*  IPR-TT (Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer) cells
 
These resources will be implemented across both mentor and mentee institutions.
 
Speaking at the event, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient and Chief Patron of Cyient Foundation, said: “The partnership with AICTE is a significant step towards realising India’s potential as a global innovation powerhouse. By nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets and building institutional capacities, we are creating a self-sustaining model that empowers youth, encourages IP creation, and promotes meaningful collaboration between academia and industry.”
 
The project will also include boot camps, hackathons, innovation fairs, and mentorship sessions to provide students and faculty with the skills and tools needed to build and scale innovative ideas and startups. 
 
Transformative industry-academia collaboration 
Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, added: “This partnership with Cyient Foundation exemplifies the kind of industry-academia collaboration that can transform the way educational institutions contribute to India’s innovation economy. By strategically leveraging the strengths of institutions, industry, and creative youth, these clusters aim to generate a broad and lasting impact on innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth.”
 
The Visakhapatnam city innovation cluster is expected to serve as a template for similar clusters across India.
 
National innovation drive
  AICTE and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell are already running several national programmes, including:
 
-  The Smart India Hackathon, the world’s largest open innovation challenge
 
-  Establishment of over 15,700 Institution Innovation Councils (IICs)
 
In Andhra Pradesh alone, there are more than 1,137 IICs across both technical and non-technical institutions. Cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Kakinada, Nellore, and Anantapur are home to dense clusters of such institutions, making them ideal candidates for city-level innovation hubs.
 
Aligned with Atma Nirbhar Bharat 
The MoU outlines a three-year plan, during which Cyient Foundation will offer funding and infrastructure support via its CSR programme. The initiative aligns closely with the Indian government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of driving self-reliance through innovation, regional development, and capacity building.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Social protection cover in India rises to over 64% in 2025, says ILO

Premium

Pharma body seeks rethink on entry curbs of MRs in govt hospitals

AC industry to adopt temperature norms at no extra cost, seeks six months

Premium

India to draft AI-native telecom rules, partners with ITU on 6G push

India's natural gas consumption to more than double by 2040: PNGRB study

Topics :cyientAICTEVisakhapatnam

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story