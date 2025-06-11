Home / Industry / News / AC industry to adopt temperature norms at no extra cost, seeks six months

AC industry to adopt temperature norms at no extra cost, seeks six months

Implementation will require manufacturers to reprogram devices or deploy software to comply with the revised temperature settings

The Indian room air-conditioner market is one of the fastest growing markets globally, in which over 12 to 15 companies compete. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
The air-conditioning industry will comply with the new temperature standardisation announced by the government within a couple of months, including resetting its inventory, without passing any additional costs to consumers.

Leading room-air conditioner (RAC) makers such as Voltas, LG Electronics, Blue Star and Haier have welcomed the move and said the move will not only help the industry to grow sustainably by saving energy, but also optimise energy consumption, reduce grid load in peak summers and also extend the lifespan of the units.

On Tuesday, Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government is working on a framework to standardise the default temperatures of air conditioners, including those in automobiles, in the range of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The industry will have to go for some minor modifications in the designs and settings of the remote control and its firmware (software embedded into hardware devices) for its implementation and needs up to six months for its implementation.

Voltas MD Designate Mukundan Menon said the decision to standardise the operating temperature range of Room Air Conditioners (RACs) between 20 to 28 degrees Celsius, is a welcome step towards smarter, sustainable cooling.

"This aligns with India's broader energy efficiency goals and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) commitment to promoting responsible energy use," he said.

However, implementation will require manufacturers to reprogram devices or deploy software to comply with the revised temperature settings.

"The government has indicated that compliance will be monitored, though specific enforcement timelines are yet to be announced. At Voltas, we are ready to support this transition and remain committed to delivering efficient cooling solutions to Indian households, he said.

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the issue of over-cooling had been under discussion for a long time.

"The industry is very comfortable in implementing it. The question is that the remote firmware has to be changed and inventory has to be managed on a cut-off date," he said adding, "It is a simple job. So, there is no problem."  According to Thiagarajan, a lower temperature does not necessarily make a human being feel comfortable. It depends on air circulation and humidity control to make a human being comfortable.

Haier Appliances India President NS Satish said "this will have economic benefits to the country and environmentally also, as less power means a lower carbon Footprint," he said, adding for consumers, lower power consumption means electricity saving, which will put a little extra money into their pockets.

With over 10 crore ACs in use and an additional 1.5 crore added annually, it is imperative to take decisive initiative to curb excessive energy consumption, especially during India's scorching summer months, he said.

Voltas MD & CEO Pradeep Bakshi said: "It's a win-win situation for the public, government, everybody, for the nation. It's a good move by the government."  When asked about the required time frame by the industry to implement the changes, he said this can be achieved in the next two to three months.

"We have stocks and raw materials. So, now we will have to change the design a little bit and convert. So, in a couple of months, they will be able to achieve," he said, adding this also does not require "any cost involvement".

LG Electronics India Spokesperson said this is a "progressive step" and places India among a select group of nations committed to responsible energy use.

"The regulation brings a threefold benefit -- enhancing product longevity and performance, promoting environmental sustainability through improved energy efficiency, and supporting the health and well-being of consumers by encouraging optimal temperature settings. We believe this move will drive greater awareness and adoption of energy-conscious practices among users," he said.

The Indian room air-conditioner market is one of the fastest growing markets globally, in which over 12 to 15 companies compete. The market is estimated to be around 15 million units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

