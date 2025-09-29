Datanomics: India doubles its share in prescription drugs to the US

Nearly 35 per cent of India’s pharma shipments landed in the US in FY25. Out of this, according to industry estimates, over 95 per cent were generic drugs, while the rest were branded or patented -- which now face 100 per cent tariff in the US. While the US’ move may impact the prospects of big Indian pharma units, the generic drug makers are likely to remain unscathed for now. Indian generic drugs have made deep inroads in the US, increasing their share over a decade starting 2013.

India supplied 42 per cent of the total prescription drugs in the US in 2022, almost double of its share in 2013. During the same period, the share of other countries in such supply nearly halved.