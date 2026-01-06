HC seeks Novo Nordisk response on Natco plea to revoke semaglutide patent

Semaglutide is widely prescribed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and is also approved for chronic weight management in select adult and adolescent patients. GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medications, or agonists, are a class of drugs that mimic a natural hormone to help manage blood sugar in type 2 diabetes and promote significant weight loss by regulating appetite, slowing digestion and increasing insulin release.

Novo Nordisk currently markets the drug in India and globally under brand names such as Wegovy, Rybelsus and Ozempic, the last of which was recently introduced in the Indian market as a once-weekly injectable therapy for diabetes. While Novo Nordisk’s primary product patent over the semaglutide compound expired in September 2024, the company continues to enjoy protection in India through a secondary patent relating to the drug’s manufacturing process and delivery mechanism, which remains valid until March 2026.