Deep tech to drive India's next Unicorn wave: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Moving beyond consumer internet and fintech, the next wave of billion-dollar Indian startups must be built on deep technology and advanced manufacturing to secure the country's strategic autonomy, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CII Unicorn Summit 2026, Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, CII Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Startups and Chairman, Axilor Ventures, defined this next phase as "Unicorn 2.0", urging founders to focus on proprietary technology and longevity rather than just chasing high valuations.

"For me, Unicorn 2.0 is about deep tech," Gopalakrishnan said. While acknowledging that the first wave of consumer internet, edtech, and D2C unicorns made India proud, he noted that the next wave will determine if India becomes a truly developed economy.

"Deep tech is harder, it takes longer, the capital cycles are different... and the failure rates are higher. But the rewards-economic, strategic, and civilisational-are also far greater," he noted. To fuel this shift, Gopalakrishnan highlighted the government's $11 billion (Rs 1 lakh crore over 6 years) Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund. He projected that with private domestic and global co-investments, this could catalyse a massive USD 30-40 billion R&D ecosystem, creating the funnel for tomorrow's deep tech unicorns. He also emphasised advanced manufacturing-such as robotics, IoT, and drones-as a crucial pillar, stating India must manufacture complete supply chains rather than just assemble components designed elsewhere.