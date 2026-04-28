Trump not happy with Iran's latest proposal to end war: US official

Donald Trump is unhappy with Iran’s latest proposal to resolve the two-month war, a US official said, dampening hopes for a breakthrough in a conflict that has disrupted energy supplies, fuelled inflation and killed thousands.

The proposal from Iran seeks to set aside discussions on its nuclear programme until after the war ends and disputes over Gulf shipping are resolved.

That approach is unlikely to satisfy United States officials, who insist nuclear issues must be addressed at the outset. Trump opposed the plan for that reason, a US official briefed on a White House meeting said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said Washington “will not negotiate through the press” and reiterated that its red lines remain unchanged as it pursues an end to the conflict launched alongside Israel in February.

A previous 2015 agreement between Iran and major powers, including the United States, had sharply curtailed Tehran’s nuclear activities, which it says are for civilian purposes. That deal collapsed after Trump withdrew from it during his first term.

Peace efforts stall

Hopes of reviving talks have faded since Trump cancelled a planned visit to Islamabad by envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi travelled between Islamabad and Oman before visiting Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin and received backing from a key ally.

Araqchi said Trump had pushed for negotiations because Washington had not met its objectives in the war.

Iranian officials told Reuters the proposal envisages phased talks, beginning with a ceasefire and guarantees against renewed conflict, followed by resolving maritime disputes and reopening the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian oversight.

Only after these steps would negotiations turn to the nuclear issue, including Iran’s demand for recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

Oil prices rise as flows tighten

With both sides far apart, oil prices have resumed their upward trend amid tightening supply concerns.

“For oil traders, it’s not the rhetoric that matters any more, but the actual physical flow of crude through the Strait of Hormuz — and that remains constrained,” said Fawad Razaqzada of City Index and FOREX.com.

At least six tankers carrying Iranian oil have been forced back in recent days due to a US naval blockade, according to shipping data.

Before the war, about 125–140 ships passed through the Strait daily. That number has dropped sharply, with only seven vessels recorded in the past day, none carrying oil for global markets.

Tehran has condemned US actions against its tankers as “legalised piracy”.

Domestic pressure builds

Trump faces growing pressure at home to end the war, with approval ratings slipping and criticism mounting over shifting justifications for the conflict.