Defence ministry signs 5 military procurement deals worth Rs 39,125 cr

Two contracts were firmed up with Larsen & Toubro Limited for the procurement of close-in weapon system (CIWS) and high-power radar

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
The defence ministry on Friday inked five military procurement deals worth Rs 39,125 crore.

Of the five contracts, one was with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for procurement of aero-engines for MiG-29 aircraft, according to the ministry.

Two contracts were firmed up with Larsen & Toubro Limited for the procurement of close-in weapon system (CIWS) and high-power radar. Two other deals were finalised with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for the procurement of BrahMos missiles.

"These deals will further strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on foreign-origin equipment manufacturers in future," the ministry said.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

