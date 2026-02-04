Delhi emerges as world's most cost competitive student city: Report

Delhi has emerged as the world’s most cost-competitive student city, with India’s tier-1 cities enabling entry, brand visibility and immediate scale for foreign higher education institutions (FHEIs), according to a joint report by Knight Frank India, Deloitte India and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

“Delhi NCR is India’s strongest anchor market for global universities, with Gurugram leading the way. International connectivity, proximity to embassies and the presence of Fortune 500 companies enable deep industry-academia collaboration,” the report stated.

With India being home to the world’s largest cohort aged 18 to 23 years, at nearly 155 million young adults, the report added that the country is transitioning from a traditional outbound student market to a core geography for offshore university campuses.

This shift is leading to demand for vertical campuses by FHEIs in India, with the number estimated to reach 19 million square feet by 2040.

Currently, 19 FHEIs are either operational or have received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Union education ministry to set up a campus in India.

The report uses a weighted, funnel-based framework to assess each city’s relative performance across four key pillars — connectivity, socio-economic indicators, industry linkages, and demographic opportunity and academic ecosystem.