HNI, NRI demand drives 85% growth in luxury housing sales in H1 2025

Luxury housing sales grew 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to over 7,000 units across India’s top seven cities in the January to June period of 2025 (H1 2025), driven by rising demand from high net worth individuals (HNIs), according to a joint report by CBRE and Assocham.

The rise was also fuelled by demand from non-resident Indians (NRIs) who are seeking asset stability in times of global uncertainty.

Among cities, Delhi NCR led the luxury market, contributing around 57 per cent of total sales, with approximately 4,000 units, followed by Mumbai at 1,240 units.

Furthermore, traditionally mid-end dominated markets such as Chennai and Pune cumulatively recorded around 5 per cent of the overall luxury sales during H1 2025.

This period also witnessed the launch of 7,300 luxury units, a 30 per cent Y-o-Y increase from the same period last year. Of these, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad registered the highest number of launches in H1 2025, cumulatively accounting for over 90 per cent of the total luxury unit launches. Commenting on the reasons, Gaurav Kumar, managing director, Capital Markets and Land at CBRE India, said that while macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong, the standout growth of luxury and premium housing indicates rising consumer confidence and lifestyle aspirations.

“Developer focus has realigned towards quality, transparency, and experience, all of which are key to unlocking the sector’s next wave of growth,” he added. Industry experts expect the market to continue performing similarly in the second half of the year. The report adds that rapid urbanisation, a favourable demographic dividend, urban migration trends, and rising disposable household income will drive steady sales in the residential market. “Improving market sentiment, shifting consumer preferences driven by greater exposure to world-class developments, and a renewed willingness among homebuyers to invest in property, the coming months could very well pave the way for sustained growth, heightened activity, and fresh opportunities across the housing market,” said Jash Panchamia, executive director at Jaypee Infratech.