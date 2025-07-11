Home / Industry / News / Assam halts green hydrogen policy; investors reassess plans: Report

Assam halts green hydrogen policy; investors reassess plans: Report

Assam's decision to pause the green hydrogen policy surprised some of the companies, forcing them to recalibrate potential returns and investment plans worth millions of dollars, three of the sources

green hydrogen
Green hydrogen is produced using clean electricity and is seen as a decarbonisation tool to help limit global warming. | File Image
Reuters Assam
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's northeastern state of Assam has put its flagship green hydrogen policy on hold, government and industry sources said, surprising investors already hit by a cut in incentives for clean energy projects. 
The state, the largest in the northeast, has sought to attract major investments in a region that has lagged behind much of the country in renewable energy adoption, offering financial incentives and waivers to bring in electricity. 
Energy firms, including NTPC Green, Larsen And Toubro, Singapore-listed Sembcorp, and Abu Dhabi-based Ocior, expressed initial interest in bidding for green hydrogen projects in Assam, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. 
Assam's decision to pause the green hydrogen policy surprised some of the companies, forcing them to recalibrate potential returns and investment plans worth millions of dollars, three of the sources said. 
The state is now working on a new draft policy, which is expected by the end of this month, the government official said. 
The companies did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment. The industry officials and sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak on the matter. 
Green hydrogen is produced using clean electricity and is seen as a decarbonisation tool to help limit global warming. 
"Every state keeps on revising its policy and what incentive it can give based on the demand and requirement," Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, principal secretary at Assam's power department, said without elaborating. 
He did not provide details on why Assam is holding back on the policy or the reasons for cuts in previously announced incentives. 
The clean energy policy was first unveiled in February. In June, Assam sharply reduced transmission subsidies and increased bank guarantees in its solar policy compared to the initial framework. 
"Investors look for long-term stability even if policies aren't best designed," said Debabrat Ghosh, head of India at Aurora Energy Research. 
An official from a large Indian renewables developer said the lack of renewable energy sources in Assam will make green hydrogen projects in the state dependent on its neighbours for power, which will drive up costs and lower competition. 
"Without adequate subsidies for transmission, power costs could be 10%-15% higher. Unless such costs are reduced, Assam will fall behind other states with more competitive policies," the official said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HNI, NRI demand drives 85% growth in luxury housing sales in H1 2025

Motor insurance claims: Report theft quickly to aid investigation, recovery

Oil prices edge higher as markets watch supply risks and demand outlook

Edible oil body SEA urges govt to allow coconut oil imports as prices surge

Govt to launch ₹1,345 crore scheme for rare earth magnet production

Topics :AssamGreen energyhydrogen

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story