Home / Industry / News / Delhi HC allows Priya Kapur to submit Sunjay Kapur's assets in court

Delhi HC allows Priya Kapur to submit Sunjay Kapur's assets in court

The Delhi High Court allowed Priya Kapur to file Sunjay Kapur's assets in a sealed cover, ordering parties not to share case details with the media in the will dispute case

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court also addressed an application by Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, seeking a copy of the will. (Photo: Twitter)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi High Court on Friday permitted Priya Kapur, widow of late businessman and former Sona Comstar chairperson Sunjay Kapur, to submit details of his assets in a sealed cover, subject to confidentiality. The court also directed that neither the parties nor their counsel should make statements to the media or disclose case material.
 
The order came in a suit filed by Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), children of actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, who have challenged the authenticity of a will that allegedly excludes them and sought a share in their father’s estate. Priya Kapur had applied for permission to furnish a list of Sunjay’s movable and immovable assets in a sealed cover, or to form a “confidentiality club.”
 
Justice Jyoti Singh, after hearing counsels Rajiv Nayar for Priya Kapur and Mahesh Jethmalani for the plaintiffs, recorded their assurance that no information would be shared with the press.
 
Dictating the order, she noted: “It is agreed that the list of assets of Sunjay Kapur, both movable and immovable, will be filed in court in a sealed cover, copies will be shared with the parties... Mr Nayar submits that neither he nor other senior counsel, nor counsel on record, nor the clients would give any press statement or leak any information concerning this case. A similar assurance has been given to the court by Mr Jethmalani and the counsel on record, as well as the plaintiffs, as also Defendant 3 (Rani Kapur).”
 
The court also addressed an application by Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, seeking a copy of the will. Counsel informed the court that the original will had been filed. Justice Singh ordered that it remain in the custody of the registrar general until the next hearing and that Rani Kapur be given a copy on the condition that it not be leaked to the media and be used only for case purposes.
 
During arguments, Jethmalani opposed confidentiality, alleging that assets were transferred to Priya Kapur soon after Sunjay’s death. “Confidentiality is a cloak by which you fritter away the assets… For me, there is no confidentiality,” he said.
 
Nayar countered that media leaks were driving a “trial by press.” He told the court: “We are not supposed to have a debate on assets in the public domain. I’m inviting a gag order on myself. Why should we not subject ourselves to regulation?”
 
Both applications, on asset disclosure and the will, were disposed of, with the matter to continue on the next date of hearing in October.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final drives ad rates up in CTV and linear TV

Premium

Microfinance recovery may be delayed by a quarter as stress persists

Govt to launch ₹8,500 cr scheme, coal block policy for gasification

India tech ecosystem raises $7.7 bn in 2025, unicorn count at four

Toyota welcomes revised CAFE norms as balanced, supporting green tech

Topics :Delhi High Courtsunjay kapurproperty disputes

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story