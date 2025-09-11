Delhi restaurants gear up for packed houses for India-Pakistan clash

Even as tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan remain to be sold out, cafes and restaurants in the national capital are gearing up for a packed house on Sunday.

“We are completely sold out for the upcoming match,” said a café owner in Delhi, who did not wish to be named. He added that while the stadium may not be filling up, there continues to be a buzz on the ground.

However, establishments are shying away from promoting match screenings on their premises.

"With the memory of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor fresh in people's minds, not many seem expressively enthusiastic about the upcoming match," he further said, adding that his establishment is keeping promotions for the marquee event very low-key.

“We usually promote any match-day offers we run, but this time we decided to not do that. Despite that we are expecting an increase in business,” he said. Several café chains are running offers on beer buckets as they get ready to screen the match on Sunday evening. “We expect at least a 50 per cent uplift in business compared to a regular weekend. High-profile cricket matches bring groups of friends together, and that’s when pitcher deals and watch-party formats really shine for us,” said Rahul Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at The Beer Cafe, which is hosting a watch party across its outlets with live commentary.