L&T, NHSRCL sign deal for Maharashtra bullet train track construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday signed an agreement with the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) – the state-owned agency executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor – for the design, supply, and construction of track and related works, including testing and commissioning, for a double-line high-speed railway in Maharashtra.

“Totalling about 157 route kilometres, the alignment between the Mumbai Bullet Train station and Zaroli village at the Maharashtra-Gujarat border also includes track works for four stations and a rolling stock depot at Thane,” NHSRCL said.

The corporation added that track construction in Gujarat (under packages T-2 and T-3) is progressing rapidly on more than 200 km of viaduct. All three track construction packages have been awarded to Indian companies, enhancing India's expertise in high-speed rail track construction technology, it said.