Meta tells NCLAT WhatsApp user data is its private property in CCI case

User data collected by Meta from WhatsApp is Meta’s private property to enhance the platform’s technology, the company argued before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday.

The NCLAT was hearing Meta Platforms and WhatsApp’s application challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position related to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy. The appellate tribunal had, however, stayed a part of the CCI order that imposed a five-year ban on the company’s data-sharing practices in India.

“By leveraging user data from WhatsApp, Meta can enhance its technology. It’s (user data) collected by me, it’s my personal property. Shall I give it to my competitors?” argued Senior Advocate Arun Kathpalia, appearing for Meta.

He also said there was no change in the 2021 data-sharing policy compared to the 2016 privacy policy. Users who had opted out of sharing data with Meta earlier would continue to do so under the latest policy, he said. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, argued that the CCI had no jurisdiction to declare the privacy policy void. “That’s not their jurisdiction. The entire approach of CCI is legally erroneous and outside the purview of Section 4 of the Competition Act,” he said. Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002 prohibits the abuse of a dominant position in a relevant market.

Sibal further stated that five million WhatsApp users had never raised privacy concerns, but the CCI was raising objections on their behalf. Kathpalia argued on similar lines, saying the CCI was “pulling the trigger from the shoulders of the consumers”. “Not a single survey was done by the CCI and the action taken was without any evidence,” he said. In March this year, the NCLAT had deferred the hearing in the case, citing the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules. The government has since released draft rules for consultation, with notification expected later this year. In January, the appellate tribunal said that the five-year ban imposed by the CCI could lead to the collapse of WhatsApp’s business model since it is a free platform. “The ban of five years, which was imposed in paragraph 247.1 (of CCI order), may lead to the collapse of the business model which has been followed by WhatsApp LLC. It is also relevant to notice that WhatsApp is providing WhatsApp services to its users free of cost,” the order said.