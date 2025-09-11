Entry-level 5G smartphone market to surge on festive offers, new launches

India’s entry-level 5G smartphone segment, typically categorised as under Rs 10,000, is set to see heightened activity in the upcoming festive season as brands such as HMD, Poco, and Lava launch new devices, supported by affordable chipsets entering the supply chain.

Industry insiders noted that the changes to goods and services tax (GST) rates effective September 22 would also support sales in this segment, even though the rate on smartphones remains unchanged at 18 per cent.

“All the three chipset providers in the segment — Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Unisoc — have solutions available, enabling original equipment makers to launch 5G smartphones under Rs 10,000. There are already six to seven such models available and more are expected soon,” said Faisal Kawoosa, founder of research firm TechArc.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, said the category would see a two percentage point increase this year compared to previous years of decline. In 2022-23, the category contributed almost one-third of the overall smartphone market, but that share has since dropped to 18–19 per cent as feature phone-to-smartphone upgrades slowed over the past two years, while many users in this segment shifted to higher-priced models. “We have started seeing 5G penetrating the sub-Rs 10,000 range, which has arrested the decline of this segment,” Pathak added, cautioning that margins in this category remained razor thin. HMD launched a 5G smartphone priced at Rs 8,999 on Thursday, while Lava announced the Bold N1 at Rs 6,749. These join offerings from Realme, Itel, Tecno, and the latest entrant NxtQuantum Shift Technologies AI+, which may launch models priced under Rs 5,000.

“The product value equation for the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, and the kind of output you get from products such as HMD, is shifting the needle. We expect this segment to grow because the product offerings are very strong, with features like AI built in from the beginning,” said Ravi Kunwar, CEO and Vice-President of HMD India and APAC. A senior industry executive added that GST rate change may well benefit the entry level segment indirectly as savings on consumer purchases of products where GST rates have gone down may be used towards upgrading to a low priced 5G device. "GST coming down on lot of other things can increase the disposable income, and people who were thinking of buying a 5G phone can now buy one. Consumer finance may also become helpful in this transition," the executive added. With the festive season approaching, offers and discounts are expected to make devices even more affordable. “These are special prices available during festive sales, and a lot of consumers will want to take advantage,” Kawoosa said.